SEMO to sell, not demolish, historic building

According a statement released by the school Tuesday, Southeast Missouri State University officials now say they will not raze the Himmelberger House at 603 N. Henderson St. in Cape Girardeau but will instead try to sell it.

Brad Sheriff, vice president for finance and administration at Southeast Missouri State University. Sheriff announced Tuesday SEMO is shelving a previous plan to demolish Himmelberger House on campus and will instead attempt to sell it.

In May, SEMO said it would demolish the more than century-old building because it had fallen into disrepair and the assumed cost to bring the home back to code was more than the university was prepared to invest.

University officials received feedback after the spring decision and have reconsidered.

"We were asked by members of the community at the time if the property could be sold," said Brad Sheriff, Southeast's vice president for finance and administration," in a news release. "When the governing body of (our) institution was a Board of Regents, the university did not have legal authority to sell property but based on our relatively recent change to a Board of Governors, we put our plans for the property on hold and sought counsel regarding the possibility of expanded Board authority. We received confirmation that the Board of Governors, unlike a Board of Regents, has the ability to sell property without legislative action."

Ryan Lane, chairperson of Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), welcomed the change of heart.

"Any time a historic building in Cape Girardeau is able to be saved, we think it's a positive (thing)," said Lane, who has been on the city's HPC for two years.

"The Himmelberger House has been an important part of SEMO's history and that of the city of Cape Girardeau. The building had been used for women's study classes back in the 1950s and beyond. For us, anytime we see a building saved in the city of Cape, regardless of who owns it, it's a massive positive for the entire city. A lot of our tourism base is tied to our history."

Himmelberger House also once housed the Jane Stephens Honors Program. Officials moved the program into Memorial Hall during the most recent spring semester.

Jane Cooper Stacy, former longtime director of SEMO's Alumni Services and Development, told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday she was "hesitant" when she first heard the original news about the plan to demolish the structure.

At the time, she said she hoped Southeast had exhausted all options.

After being newly apprised of the new plan to sell, Stacy — who indicated she has long professed an interest in preserving historic structures on campus — added her 2 cents.