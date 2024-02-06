SEMO to reopen Thursday

Southeast Missouri State University will reopen with a normal schedule Thursday.
The campus was closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of a water main break in Cape Girardeau.
A release from the university states dining services will reopen Thursday as well. School officials will be providing bottled water in residence halls and beginning Thursday, water will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. at the Show Me Center.
