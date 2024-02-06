SEMO to remove dying state champion tree at River Campus

A non-curable root fungus is killing a state champion tree on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and, for safety reasons, a tree-cutting service will remove the tree next week.
A release from the university says evidence of the tree's poor health began in August, when one of the tree's main structural branches fell because of rot in the main trunk. The limb, multiple feet in diameter, landed on a walking path.
University officials brought in three arborists and other forestry experts -- a community forester and a forestry entomologist with the state Department of Conservation -- to assess the tree's health.
An arborist performed a sonic tomography test that takes the length of time sound waves travel from sensors placed on the tree to determine where there is decayed and non-decayed wood. Software then determines how much of a loss in load-carrying capacity has been caused by the decayed wood. The results found extensive internal decay. The experts also discovered Kretzchmaria duesta around the base. Kretzchmaria is a fungus that attacks a tree's root system, causing further instability.
"It's a common pathogen that beeches are particularly prone to," explained Robbie Doerhoff, a Missouri Department of Conservation forest entomologist. "There is no treatment for it."
Chris Rippey of Missouri Arborist Co. conducted five resistance drill tests and found decayed wood in the roots.
"The amount of root decay found in this area is extensive, and it is unknown precisely how much the non-visible/untested roots are decayed, but based on the location of the decay in the visible root, I suspect it to be considerable," Rippey wrote in a report provided to university officials.
University president Carlos Vargas said officials weighed decay in the branches and the fungus-caused rotting in the root system against emotional attachment to the tree and public safety.
"I do not want people to feel we made this decision lightly. We have spent 11 months consulting with experts and exploring options before reaching this decision," he said. "This tree has stood above the banks of the Mississippi before there was ever a Southeast Missouri State. I understand the importance and the history of that. These have been difficult deliberations for all of us at SEMO because we each respect and value what the state champion beech tree brings to the grounds. But, ultimately, our priority is the safety of students and the public who visit our campus."
Jennifer Behnken, community forester with the Department of Conservation's southeast region, said water collected in the tree's branches contributed to the deterioration of the tree's core.
"The tree's heartwood is what provides the structural integrity," she said. "There's no central stem on this beech, so the branches create a cup that collects moisture. For decades, that's contributed to the decay in the central heartwood of the tree. We can also see in places where sections of some of the larger branches are hollowed out."
Doerhoff said it would only be a matter of time before the tree collapsed if it remained standing.
"Thousands of pounds are hanging in the air. This branch is more of a ticking time bomb. It has large wounds (from carving and losing branches) that it won't heal from," he explained. "Wounds on the tree make it more susceptible to infestations and disease pathogens, which compromises the tree's health, especially under stress. There is definitely an emotional aspect to the decision, but the situation is what is dictating the removal of this tree."
The university's release says the tree's state champion status, commemorating it as the largest known of its species in the state of Missouri, officially was awarded in 1996, before SEMO owned the property. The Department of Conservation's former community forester, Rocky Hayes, was contacted by a not-for-profit community organization involved with the property at that time to take a look. Hayes measured the tree at 88 feet tall at the time and submitted documentation to the state. The plaque designating the tree as the state champion hung in Hayes' office until his retirement.
The state champion tree is 17 feet in circumference, 109 feet tall, 97 feet in spread and about 200 years old.
Two smaller beech trees live in the shadow of the state champion on the River Campus grounds. Behnken guessed they may be children of the champion tree. SEMO has consulted with the Department of Conservation on additional measures to care for the progeny to preserve the champion tree's legacy.
Crisp Museum at the River Campus has plans to commemorate what the tree brought to campus. The museum is hosting a Family Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the museum. The event is open to the public and will include an exhibit dedicated to the tree and activities for children to celebrate the tree. Visit www.rivercampus.org for more information.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.