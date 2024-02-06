SEMO to remove dying state champion tree at River Campus

"I do not want people to feel we made this decision lightly. We have spent 11 months consulting with experts and exploring options before reaching this decision," he said. "This tree has stood above the banks of the Mississippi before there was ever a Southeast Missouri State. I understand the importance and the history of that. These have been difficult deliberations for all of us at SEMO because we each respect and value what the state champion beech tree brings to the grounds. But, ultimately, our priority is the safety of students and the public who visit our campus."

Jennifer Behnken, community forester with the Department of Conservation's southeast region, said water collected in the tree's branches contributed to the deterioration of the tree's core.

A heart with initials carved into the trunk of an American beech tree, believed to be more than 200 years old, on the grounds of SEMO's River Campus. Many such carvings have been etched into the tree over the years. Jeff Long

"The tree's heartwood is what provides the structural integrity," she said. "There's no central stem on this beech, so the branches create a cup that collects moisture. For decades, that's contributed to the decay in the central heartwood of the tree. We can also see in places where sections of some of the larger branches are hollowed out."

Doerhoff said it would only be a matter of time before the tree collapsed if it remained standing.

"Thousands of pounds are hanging in the air. This branch is more of a ticking time bomb. It has large wounds (from carving and losing branches) that it won't heal from," he explained. "Wounds on the tree make it more susceptible to infestations and disease pathogens, which compromises the tree's health, especially under stress. There is definitely an emotional aspect to the decision, but the situation is what is dictating the removal of this tree."

The university's release says the tree's state champion status, commemorating it as the largest known of its species in the state of Missouri, officially was awarded in 1996, before SEMO owned the property. The Department of Conservation's former community forester, Rocky Hayes, was contacted by a not-for-profit community organization involved with the property at that time to take a look. Hayes measured the tree at 88 feet tall at the time and submitted documentation to the state. The plaque designating the tree as the state champion hung in Hayes' office until his retirement.

The state champion tree is 17 feet in circumference, 109 feet tall, 97 feet in spread and about 200 years old.

Two smaller beech trees live in the shadow of the state champion on the River Campus grounds. Behnken guessed they may be children of the champion tree. SEMO has consulted with the Department of Conservation on additional measures to care for the progeny to preserve the champion tree's legacy.

Crisp Museum at the River Campus has plans to commemorate what the tree brought to campus. The museum is hosting a Family Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the museum. The event is open to the public and will include an exhibit dedicated to the tree and activities for children to celebrate the tree. Visit www.rivercampus.org for more information.