SEMO to present Lanford Wilson's 'Fifth of July'

Southeast Missouri State University's Conservatory of Theatre & Dance will present a production of Lanford Wilson's play "Fifth of July", opening Thursday, Oct. 12, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Wilson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright from Missouri, and "Fifth of July" is the third play in his trilogy about the Talley family who live on a rural farm outside Lebanon, Missouri.

Kenn Stilson, professor and chairman of SEMO's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance, said the play is set in 1977 and centers around Ken Talley, a paraplegic who lost his legs during the Vietnam War.

Stilson said some of Talley's old friends from high school and college come to visit over the Fourth of July weekend and old feelings of betrayal resurface. He said Talley has lost his passion for teaching and is thinking of selling the family home, but the story is ultimately about the renewal and rebirth that can come from death and despair.

Jonathan Reynolds, a senior and a fine arts major at SEMO, is directing the play. Stilson, the faculty mentor of the production, called Reynolds a "smart and talented young man."

"He's doing a great job and we're very proud of the students in this production," Stilson said.