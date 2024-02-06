SEMO to offer training for substitute teachers in August

Southeast Missouri State University is presenting a training seminar for substitute teachers in early August at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
The seminar will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1; Wednesday, Aug. 2; and Thursday, Aug. 3, at the CTC, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
According to a flyer released by the university, the in-person seminar will provide 20 hours of training needed to become certified as a substitute via the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The flyer stated the cost of the seminar is $180, plus additional fees for certifications and background checks.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said there is a "great need" for substitute teachers in Cape Girardeau and nationwide.
"Being a substitute is not only a great way to make money for those who don't want to necessarily commit to a full-time job, but it's also a great way to give back to your community," Tallent said. "When school districts have good substitute teachers, it allows teachers the opportunity to take off when they need to and to have some reassurance that their classroom is in good hands."
Tallent said she herself was a substitute teacher after graduating college while searching for full-time work.
"I didn't realize at the time that teens would have such a profound impact on my life," Tallent said. "People might be surprised how much working with children can enrich their own lives, and sometimes it comes at just the right time."
For more information or to register for the seminar call (573) 651-2125 or (573) 651-2411.
