SEMO to offer training for substitute teachers in August

Southeast Missouri State University is presenting a training seminar for substitute teachers in early August at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

The seminar will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1; Wednesday, Aug. 2; and Thursday, Aug. 3, at the CTC, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

According to a flyer released by the university, the in-person seminar will provide 20 hours of training needed to become certified as a substitute via the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The flyer stated the cost of the seminar is $180, plus additional fees for certifications and background checks.