SEMO to let bids for first phase of Houck reconstruction

With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday.
A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately include a football and soccer facility and academic and lab spaces.
The state funds will go toward demolition, site preparation, planning, design and construction of the complex, which will ultimately replace Houck Field, which officials abruptly closed portions of last fall, the day before the Redhawks season-opening football game. Inspections of the stadium concluded portions were unsafe to occupy.
The first phase of the project will include rebuilding the stadium’s south grandstand, fan facilities (restrooms and concession areas) and associated heating, air conditioning, mechanical and other systems work, the release states.
The university and Southeast Missouri University Foundation previously earmarked $12 million for that portion of the project. However, bids received in January exceeded that amount, forcing university officials to redesign that portion of the project.
“I like several components of the redesign even better than the original design,” Brady Barke, athletics director, said. “I think we’ve been able to focus more on the fan experience. We’re excited to share artist’s renderings of what fans can expect at Houck Field.”
Officials expect construction to begin this fall, with the first phase being complete in time for the 2023 fall season. Barke added a separate project to replace the field’s turf will be combined within the first phase timeline.
Barke said officials are working on next phases.
“I hear a lot of excitement from the community and receive a lot of questions,” Barke said.
“Because of the demolition of the south grandstand, we have been very focused on that phase. Now that we’re making progress there, we can turn our attention to design for the remaining phases, which will give us additional details on cost, so we can start work to fully fund the complete project,” he said.
Integrating academics, athletics
University president Carlos Vargas said the overall project will improve academic and athletic integration.
“When we talk about the Houck project, we aren’t just talking about the stadium,” Vargas said. “It will be a multiuse complex that will include a facility with classrooms, labs and offices to support STEM, health, life, and allied health sciences research, and academic programs.”
He said lab spaces could include spaces for biology, virtual anatomy and life science studies.
“Our academic programs, particularly health sciences, provide real-world learning opportunities by working with our Athletics teams. We knew this project could address the needs of those programs while connecting them even more closely to hands-on learning opportunities. This will only strengthen the educational and professional experiences we offer our students and make them even more qualified, competent job candidates in addition to strengthening the existing support and partnerships with employers and community partners,” he explained.
Vargas said the investment is good not only for the university but also for the local economy and the state.
“An economic impact study completed this past fall by an international labor market analytics firm (EMSI) found that for every dollar Missouri taxpayers invested in the University, their return on that investment was over $2. In addition, the study found the multiuse complex would add $31 million to the economy including the construction spending impact as well as the long-term visitor spending impact which is projected to increase by nearly a quarter million dollars per year,” he noted.
