SEMO to let bids for first phase of Houck reconstruction

With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday.

A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately include a football and soccer facility and academic and lab spaces.

The state funds will go toward demolition, site preparation, planning, design and construction of the complex, which will ultimately replace Houck Field, which officials abruptly closed portions of last fall, the day before the Redhawks season-opening football game. Inspections of the stadium concluded portions were unsafe to occupy.

This rendering shows proposed grandstand areas of Houck Field on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast Missouri State University

The first phase of the project will include rebuilding the stadium’s south grandstand, fan facilities (restrooms and concession areas) and associated heating, air conditioning, mechanical and other systems work, the release states.

The university and Southeast Missouri University Foundation previously earmarked $12 million for that portion of the project. However, bids received in January exceeded that amount, forcing university officials to redesign that portion of the project.

“I like several components of the redesign even better than the original design,” Brady Barke, athletics director, said. “I think we’ve been able to focus more on the fan experience. We’re excited to share artist’s renderings of what fans can expect at Houck Field.”

A view of the remaining Houck Field stands as seen Thursday on the Southeast Missouri State campus. Completion of the stadium renovation project has been moved to fall 2023. Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Officials expect construction to begin this fall, with the first phase being complete in time for the 2023 fall season. Barke added a separate project to replace the field’s turf will be combined within the first phase timeline.