All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 15, 2022

SEMO to let bids for first phase of Houck reconstruction

With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday. A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately include a football and soccer facility and academic and lab spaces...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A drone shot of Houck Stadium as construction continues.
A drone shot of Houck Stadium as construction continues. Aaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine

With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday.

A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately include a football and soccer facility and academic and lab spaces.

The state funds will go toward demolition, site preparation, planning, design and construction of the complex, which will ultimately replace Houck Field, which officials abruptly closed portions of last fall, the day before the Redhawks season-opening football game. Inspections of the stadium concluded portions were unsafe to occupy.

This rendering shows proposed grandstand areas of Houck Field on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
This rendering shows proposed grandstand areas of Houck Field on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.Southeast Missouri State University

The first phase of the project will include rebuilding the stadium’s south grandstand, fan facilities (restrooms and concession areas) and associated heating, air conditioning, mechanical and other systems work, the release states.

The university and Southeast Missouri University Foundation previously earmarked $12 million for that portion of the project. However, bids received in January exceeded that amount, forcing university officials to redesign that portion of the project.

“I like several components of the redesign even better than the original design,” Brady Barke, athletics director, said. “I think we’ve been able to focus more on the fan experience. We’re excited to share artist’s renderings of what fans can expect at Houck Field.”

A view of the remaining Houck Field stands as seen Thursday on the Southeast Missouri State campus. Completion of the stadium renovation project has been moved to fall 2023.
A view of the remaining Houck Field stands as seen Thursday on the Southeast Missouri State campus. Completion of the stadium renovation project has been moved to fall 2023.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Officials expect construction to begin this fall, with the first phase being complete in time for the 2023 fall season. Barke added a separate project to replace the field’s turf will be combined within the first phase timeline.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Barke said officials are working on next phases.

“I hear a lot of excitement from the community and receive a lot of questions,” Barke said.

“Because of the demolition of the south grandstand, we have been very focused on that phase. Now that we’re making progress there, we can turn our attention to design for the remaining phases, which will give us additional details on cost, so we can start work to fully fund the complete project,” he said.

Integrating academics, athletics

University president Carlos Vargas said the overall project will improve academic and athletic integration.

“When we talk about the Houck project, we aren’t just talking about the stadium,” Vargas said. “It will be a multiuse complex that will include a facility with classrooms, labs and offices to support STEM, health, life, and allied health sciences research, and academic programs.”

He said lab spaces could include spaces for biology, virtual anatomy and life science studies.

“Our academic programs, particularly health sciences, provide real-world learning opportunities by working with our Athletics teams. We knew this project could address the needs of those programs while connecting them even more closely to hands-on learning opportunities. This will only strengthen the educational and professional experiences we offer our students and make them even more qualified, competent job candidates in addition to strengthening the existing support and partnerships with employers and community partners,” he explained.

Vargas said the investment is good not only for the university but also for the local economy and the state.

“An economic impact study completed this past fall by an international labor market analytics firm (EMSI) found that for every dollar Missouri taxpayers invested in the University, their return on that investment was over $2. In addition, the study found the multiuse complex would add $31 million to the economy including the construction spending impact as well as the long-term visitor spending impact which is projected to increase by nearly a quarter million dollars per year,” he noted.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy