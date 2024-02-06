SEMO to host 10th annual Power of Women Luncheon as Digital Summit

“Empowered women, empower women.”
This phrase recently became a popular slogan in the fight for women’s equality around the world, often seen on social media, stressing the importance of women supporting each other.
Southeast Missouri State University is bringing the phrase to life once again through the 10th annual Power of Women Digital Summit on April 28.
In fact, this idea laid the foundation for the Power of Women event, even before it became a widely-known phrase through social media; the Power of Women event was created to celebrate women by connecting female students with opportunities, mentors and resources to enrich their education and entry to careers while highlighting the accomplishments of female students and alumni of Southeast and raising scholarship funds.
“[The Power of Women] is a unique opportunity for area entrepreneurs and philanthropists to come together to raise scholarship funds while empowering, transforming and connecting with their next generation of colleagues and customers,” the event’s page at semo.edu states.
The 10th annual event will include “dynamic and empowering speakers, and dual track sessions with topics that include financial planning, skills for being a prepared, poised professional, embracing technology and more.”
Because of the cancellation of last years’ event as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s is being held virtually and will feature two keynote speakers: Southeast alums Ashley AuBuchon-Archand of IBM, who was supposed to keynote last year, and astronaut Linda Godwin.
According to the university’s event page, the first 300 registrants will also receive a Power Box, which will contain “swag” from Southeast and presenting sponsor of the event SoutheastHEALTH.
General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $200. To register, find more information on the event or make a donation, visit www.semo.edu/foundation/power-of-women.
