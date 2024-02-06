SEMO to host 10th annual Power of Women Luncheon as Digital Summit

“Empowered women, empower women.”

This phrase recently became a popular slogan in the fight for women’s equality around the world, often seen on social media, stressing the importance of women supporting each other.

Southeast Missouri State University is bringing the phrase to life once again through the 10th annual Power of Women Digital Summit on April 28.

In fact, this idea laid the foundation for the Power of Women event, even before it became a widely-known phrase through social media; the Power of Women event was created to celebrate women by connecting female students with opportunities, mentors and resources to enrich their education and entry to careers while highlighting the accomplishments of female students and alumni of Southeast and raising scholarship funds.