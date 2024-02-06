SEMO to honor donors at dinner

Also being honored at the event will be Harold and Hermena Holigan , SEMO alumni and the 2023 Friends of the University.

Both Harold and Hermena Holigan attended SEMO after graduating from Puxico (Missouri) High School in 1959. The Holigans established the Holigan Family Scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. The scholarship is awarded to students who are graduates of Puxico High School. So far, the scholarship has helped fund the education of 84 students from Puxico High.

The website also stated the President's Council recognizes lifetime giving, specifically those who have made cumulative gifts of $20,000 or more as individuals or $50,000 or more as corporations. The Horizon Club members have chosen to benefit the university through their will, living trust or any other planned gift.