SEMO to honor donors at dinner

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, will be honoring donors to the university at the President's Council Dinner on Friday, Mar. 24, at the Show Me Center .
According to SEMO's website, a cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., which will include showcases by students and professors of each college. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the recognition of contributions received from the members of the President's Council and the Horizon Club.
Also being honored at the event will be Harold and Hermena Holigan , SEMO alumni and the 2023 Friends of the University.
Both Harold and Hermena Holigan attended SEMO after graduating from Puxico (Missouri) High School in 1959. The Holigans established the Holigan Family Scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. The scholarship is awarded to students who are graduates of Puxico High School. So far, the scholarship has helped fund the education of 84 students from Puxico High.
The website also stated the President's Council recognizes lifetime giving, specifically those who have made cumulative gifts of $20,000 or more as individuals or $50,000 or more as corporations. The Horizon Club members have chosen to benefit the university through their will, living trust or any other planned gift.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.