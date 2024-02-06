Southeast Missouri University Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association will kick off Homecoming weekend with the annual Copper Dome Society and Alumni Awards Dinner.

The university will honor members of the Copper Dome Society and the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Awards recipients and Friends of the University at the dinner Oct. 29 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The evening will begin with a social at 6 p.m., followed by the program and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The 2021 Alumni Merit Award recipients are: Scott Giles, Class of 1994; Thomas Meyer, Class of 1975; Janet Brunton Ruopp, Class of 1972; and Patrick Ruopp, Class of 1976.

Steven Hoffman, Southeast professor of history and anthropology, will receive this year's Faculty Merit Award.

Alumni Merit Awards have been presented annually since 1958 to Southeast alumni who have brought distinction to themselves and the university.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, class of 1974, and wife Susan will receive this year's Friends of the University Award.