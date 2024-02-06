All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 21, 2021
SEMO to honor 2020, 2021 Alumni Award recipients at annual Copper Dome Society dinner
Southeast Missouri University Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association will kick off Homecoming weekend with the annual Copper Dome Society and Alumni Awards Dinner. The university will honor members of the Copper Dome Society and the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Awards recipients and Friends of the University at the dinner Oct. 29 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau...
Brooke Holford

Southeast Missouri University Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association will kick off Homecoming weekend with the annual Copper Dome Society and Alumni Awards Dinner.

The university will honor members of the Copper Dome Society and the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Awards recipients and Friends of the University at the dinner Oct. 29 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The evening will begin with a social at 6 p.m., followed by the program and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The 2021 Alumni Merit Award recipients are: Scott Giles, Class of 1994; Thomas Meyer, Class of 1975; Janet Brunton Ruopp, Class of 1972; and Patrick Ruopp, Class of 1976.

Steven Hoffman, Southeast professor of history and anthropology, will receive this year's Faculty Merit Award.

Alumni Merit Awards have been presented annually since 1958 to Southeast alumni who have brought distinction to themselves and the university.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, class of 1974, and wife Susan will receive this year's Friends of the University Award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's Distinguished Service Award will be presented to the founding members of the Honorable Young Men's Club in Cape Girardeau: Cantrell Andrews, Class of 2016; Wyky Jean, Class of 2014; Aaron Adeoye, Class of 2015; and Kweku A. Arkoful, Class of 2012. The award was established in 2017 to honor alumni younger than 37 for outstanding service to and support of the university.

Timothy Wencewicz, class of 2006, will receive the Distinguished Young Alumni Award for 2021.

The university presented the 2020 awards during the virtual Copper Dome Celebration last year, and recipients will receive their awards in person at this year's dinner.

The 2020 Alumni Merit Award recipients were Debra Reid, Class of 1982; David Blakemore, Class of 2010; Mirza Nadeem Zafa, Class of 1999; and Roy Thomas, Class of 1961.

Michelle Lyn Brune, Class of 1994, Southeast professor of interior design, received the Faculty Merit Award for excellence in teaching. Her career at Southeast began in 2003, when she was hired as an assistant professor in the interior design program.

Jeremy Loenneke of Oxford, Mississippi, was presented with a Distinguished Young Alumni Award. Loenneke is a 2008 Southeast graduate who, after earning his doctoral degree from The University of Oklahoma, teaches physiology at The University of Mississippi and conducts research on skeletal muscle adaptations to exercise.

For more information, contact the Southeast Alumni Relations Department at (573) 651-2259.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy