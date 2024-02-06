Southeast Missouri State University is receiving funding in the amount of $4,094,371 to repair and renovate some of the school's 66 underground tunnels which run over 2.2 miles beneath the Cape Girardeau campus.

With the money, five tunnels will see long-deferred mechanical, electrical, plumbing and information technology fixes in two phases beginning in May and continuing until the summer of 2023.

"The first phase of work will be on a long tunnel running under Normal Avenue to the old Dearmont Hall," said Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for finance and administration at Southeast, noting Dearmont has been used lately to house quarantined students due to the coronavirus.

Phase II work will be scheduled on four tunnels running from Serena Hall to Academic Hall and from Academic toward the University Center, he said.

The university completed work in the summer of 2020 on five other tunnels, part of a total "hit list" of 15 underground passages identified in 2018 as top priority for infrastructure improvement.

Cabling seen after completed tunnel repair on the SEMO campus in Cape Girardeau, Friday, January 8, 2021. Governor Mike Parson has released $4.1 million to Southeast for the repair of five additional underground tunnels beginning in May. courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

The tunnel work finished last year included repairing falling pipe stanchions and spalling concrete, emergency shoring up of ceilings and adding lighting.

Sheriff said even with this new funding, SEMO will have to find another $8 million to complete the job eventually.

Parson releases

Gov. Mike Parson announced the release of the funds Wednesday to SEMO, 12 other Missouri universities and the State Technical College of Missouri -- a total $68.1 million federal "budget stabilization" fund distribution.