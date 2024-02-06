All sections
NewsSeptember 20, 2021

SEMO to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid for COVID-19 relief

Southeast Missouri State University students will see an increase in their bank accounts Wednesday, as the university begins distributing $10.4 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Brooke Holford

Southeast Missouri State University students will see an increase in their bank accounts Wednesday, as the university begins distributing $10.4 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Southeast received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) III funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to distribute directly to students, according to a university news release.

This is the third round of HEERF aid higher education institutions have received and is unique in that a larger group of Southeast students will receive aid than previous HEERF grants, according to the release.

Students who were enrolled in classes at the university as of Sept. 1, with the exception of those in dual-credit and pre-college programs, will receive funds. No application or additional information is required to receive HEERF III grants, the release stated.

Because of the "special nature" of the grants to provide immediate relief for financial needs outside of tuition and fees, the funds will not be applied to outstanding charges on a student's account, according to the release.

The amount of aid students receive is based on a formula in the ARP and funds are provided through the U.S. Department of Education. The formula takes into account the student's need and the number of credit hours they're enrolled in.

ARP is a federal stimulus package responding to the COVID-19 pandemic signed into law March 11, with a portion of the funds to support students at institutions of higher education in covering unexpected expenses because of COVID-19.

The first two rounds of student grants were limited to students who were Title IV eligible. In HEERF I, Southeast distributed $3.4 million in direct aid to students in May and July 2020; HEERF II resulted in an additional $3.4 million in block grants to students in March.

For more information on HEERF III and other coronavirus relief funding at the university, visit www.semo.edu/sfs/heerf.

Local News
