SEMO to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid for COVID-19 relief

Southeast Missouri State University students will see an increase in their bank accounts Wednesday, as the university begins distributing $10.4 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Southeast received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) III funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to distribute directly to students, according to a university news release.

This is the third round of HEERF aid higher education institutions have received and is unique in that a larger group of Southeast students will receive aid than previous HEERF grants, according to the release.

Students who were enrolled in classes at the university as of Sept. 1, with the exception of those in dual-credit and pre-college programs, will receive funds. No application or additional information is required to receive HEERF III grants, the release stated.