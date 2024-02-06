SEMO to 'Celebrate the Arts' on Friday

A smÃ¶rgÃ¥sbord of the arts will be presented Friday, May 5, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall, as well as an opening gallery presentation of paintings, sculptures and interior design of SEMO's Bachelor of Fine Art students in the Crisp Museum.
Rhonda Stilson, dean of the university's Holland College of Arts and Media, said there will be a variety of musical and art styles presented to show off the talent of their students.
"The evening is called 'Celebrate the Arts' so we're going to have everything from the Jazz Ensemble playing a blues piece, and then we're going to have musical theater singers and dancers. We will also be showing the winner of the Faultline Film Festival at the Crisp," Stilson said.
Stilson said the program in Bedell Performance Hall lasts just over an hour and is family friendly. She said the evening will have "something for everyone."
"I think that the audience will come away with seeing how much talent we have here at the River Campus," Stilson said. "Audience members who only come to musical theater will get to see what the Jazz Ensemble is doing or the Symphony. They're going to get a taste of everything we do, and hopefully that's going make them want to come back for something else that they didn't normally come to."
For more information and to purchase tickets, contact the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265 or email tickets@semo.edu.
