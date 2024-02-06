SEMO to celebrate 80th anniversary of naming of Kent Library

Sesquicentennial celebrations continue at Southeast Missouri State University with Library Week starting Monday, Nov. 13, at Kent Library, 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

The library's Special Collections and Archives will host an open house in the Rare Book Room from 2 to 4 p.m. for SEMO students, faculty and staff and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for SEMO alumni Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Rare Book Room is home to both the Charles L. Harrison Collection of rare books and manuscripts and the L.D. Brodsky William Faulkner Collection.

"The Rare Book Room is an incredible asset for the university community, as well as the region," said Tyson Koenig, the Special Collections and Archives librarian. "It is a true gem of our campus that draws wide recognition to the university."

That evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., the library will host an exclusive film screening of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead" at Rose Theatre in the Grauel Building, 480 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.

The documentary is being shown only at film festivals and special screenings around the country. Special Collections and Archives collaborated extensively with the Faulkner documentary filmmakers, who spent several days on campus in 2018.