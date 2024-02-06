SEMO to celebrate 80th anniversary of naming of Kent Library

Sesquicentennial celebrations continue at Southeast Missouri State University with Library Week starting Monday, Nov. 13, at Kent Library, 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
The library's Special Collections and Archives will host an open house in the Rare Book Room from 2 to 4 p.m. for SEMO students, faculty and staff and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for SEMO alumni Tuesday, Nov. 14.
The Rare Book Room is home to both the Charles L. Harrison Collection of rare books and manuscripts and the L.D. Brodsky William Faulkner Collection.
"The Rare Book Room is an incredible asset for the university community, as well as the region," said Tyson Koenig, the Special Collections and Archives librarian. "It is a true gem of our campus that draws wide recognition to the university."
That evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., the library will host an exclusive film screening of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead" at Rose Theatre in the Grauel Building, 480 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.
The documentary is being shown only at film festivals and special screenings around the country. Special Collections and Archives collaborated extensively with the Faulkner documentary filmmakers, who spent several days on campus in 2018.
Following the film screening, members of the production team, along with Faulkner scholar Robert Hamblin and Koenig, will participate in a short panel discussion about the documentary.
There will also be a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the naming of Kent Library for Sadie Kent from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. Students, faculty and staff are invited to have birthday cake, make pins and play games.
Construction of the library began in 1938 and remained unnamed when it was dedicated Nov. 7, 1939. It was named for Sadie Kent when she retired as librarian in 1943.
Steven Hoffman of the Department of History and Anthropology will give a Library Lecture on SEMO's architectural history titled "Architectural Trends and the SEMO Campus: 150 Years of Quality Design". The lecture will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 16, on the main floor of Kent Library.
"Kent Library has always been, and remains today, a place dedicated to learning and discovery and a crucial element of student success at Southeast," Koenig said. "We are excited to share these unique and entertaining learning opportunities while we celebrate the library's namesake and Library Week."
For more information about SEMO's Library Week celebrations, contact Kent Library at (573) 651-2232 or email at library@semo.edu.
