SEMO theater goes on a '50s 'Picnic'

Olivia Wheeler, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, will make her directorial debut with the play "Picnic" on Thursday, April 27, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The three-act play by William Inge, who also wrote "Bus Stop" and "Come Back, Little Sheba", is set in a small town in Kansas in the 1950s and details ordinary American lives, which are disrupted by the appearance of a drifter who challenges the frustrations and limitations of Midwestern life.

Wheeler, a student in SEMO's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said when she first read "Picnic" she thought it was a beautiful play and immediately wanted to direct it.

"I just love the relationships," Wheeler said. "Everyone in it is so beautiful in their love for each other. It's a show of family and how we make our own families, our chosen families."

Roxanne Wellington, associate professor of theater at SEMO, acted as Wheeler's faculty mentor. She said Wheeler was someone the faculty had their eye on to handle the task of directing.

"She did an amazing job," Wellington said. "I can honestly say I'm blown away by her maturity and what she's been able to cultivate with the students and get performances out of them."