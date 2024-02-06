All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2023

SEMO symphony orchestra to present all-American concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present a Gala Season Opener featuring notable American composers Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Sara Edgerton, artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, said she wanted to highlight traditions of American music and American composers as a way to celebrate the university's 150th anniversary...

Danny Walter
The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present a Gala Season Opener featuring notable American composers Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present a Gala Season Opener featuring notable American composers Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Sara Edgerton, artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, said she wanted to highlight traditions of American music and American composers as a way to celebrate the university's 150th anniversary.

Edgerton said the program will open with the iconic "Fanfare for the Common Man" by Aaron Copland. She said audiences will recognize the familiar piece that is often used during major sporting events and in film soundtracks.

Edgerton said she was "especially thrilled" to also include music by two African American composers, Florence Price and William Grant Still. She said they were both important voices in the history of American orchestral music.

She said Still was the first African American composer to conduct and have his music performed by major orchestras and opera companies and, likewise, Price was the first African American woman composer to receive widespread recognition during her lifetime.

Edgerton said the first half of the program will conclude with Price's "Dances in the Canebrakes", that was arranged by Still.

"I wanted to have a program that celebrates the rich diversity of American music, and this will certainly provide that experience," Edgerton said. "With its immediately recognizable tunes, heartfelt melodies and jazzy rhythms, this program should be very appealing and inspiring to all in the audience."

The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, contact the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265 or online at www.RiverCampus.org.

