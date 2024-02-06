SEMO symphony orchestra to present all-American concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present a Gala Season Opener featuring notable American composers Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Sara Edgerton, artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, said she wanted to highlight traditions of American music and American composers as a way to celebrate the university's 150th anniversary.

Edgerton said the program will open with the iconic "Fanfare for the Common Man" by Aaron Copland. She said audiences will recognize the familiar piece that is often used during major sporting events and in film soundtracks.

Edgerton said she was "especially thrilled" to also include music by two African American composers, Florence Price and William Grant Still. She said they were both important voices in the history of American orchestral music.