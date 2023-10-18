SEMO Symphony, Cape Band to play concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony and Cape Central High School's Concert Band will present a fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall, located at 518 S. Fountain St.

Jim Daughters, assistant professor of music and director of bands at SEMO, said he is happy to be sharing the concert with Cape Central.

"We're trying to include some of the regional bands so they can play on a great stage and hear us play," Daughters said. "It's good recruiting for us but, also, we like to showcase them and give them a great place to play."

He said Cape Central's concert directors, Josh LaMar, Billy Keys and Michael Harrer, will open the concert with three pieces -- "Camelia City March" by R. Alan Carter, "Halcyon Hearts" by Katahj Copley and "Palette" by Randall Standridge.

Daughters said there is not a specific theme for the night's music other than "songs I love." He said he selected music that will push his students.