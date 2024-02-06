SEMO summer graduates announced

Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday announced its summer 2020 graduates, with 8.8% from outside the United States.
A total of 341 students are the most recent to obtain degrees from the four-year institution: 257 (75%) are from Missouri, 31 from Illinois and five from Tennessee.
Southeast, led since July 2015 by president Carlos Vargas, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Mexico City, had 30 international graduates from 13 countries represented.
One-third of the non-U.S. graduates hail from Saudi Arabia.
