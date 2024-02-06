All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 25, 2023

SEMO students to present scenes from famous operas after workshop

A sampling of opera scenes will be performed Sunday, April 30, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Students from SEMO's spring semester Opera Workshop will perform 11 pieces from works including Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro", "Romeo and Juliet" by Charles Gounod and a scene from the opera "Chip and Dog" by Gian Carlo Menotti. The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in the Shuck Music Recital Hall...

Danny Walter
From left, Magda Salem, Marie Meunier, Elena Arredondo and Matthew Pirtle perform in "A Game of Chance" on April 29, 2012 inside Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau. Students of Southeast Missouri State University performed selected opera scenes along with 'A Game of Chance' Sunday afternoon.
From left, Magda Salem, Marie Meunier, Elena Arredondo and Matthew Pirtle perform in "A Game of Chance" on April 29, 2012 inside Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau. Students of Southeast Missouri State University performed selected opera scenes along with 'A Game of Chance' Sunday afternoon.Southeast Missourian archive

A sampling of opera scenes will be performed Sunday, April 30, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Students from SEMO's spring semester Opera Workshop will perform 11 pieces from works including Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro", "Romeo and Juliet" by Charles Gounod and a scene from the opera "Chip and Dog" by Gian Carlo Menotti. The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in the Shuck Music Recital Hall.

Christopher Goeke, professor of music at SEMO, said the workshop is a chance to work closely with students and develop their individual solo opera skills.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's something that we don't always have a chance to do when we're doing our fully staged opera," Goeke said. "We don't have as much chance to do that kind of work. These scenes are a very interesting collection of opera scenes, arias and even a couple of monologues."

Goeke said the workshop and will have minimal costumes and staging, and the students will be accompanied on the piano by SEMO music instructor Matt Yount.

"This is a young group, and they're doing a great job," Goeke said. "There's a lot of freshmen in the class this time, which is great. We like to get them while they're young and get them trained and ready to go on to bigger things next year."

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265 or visit www.rivercampus.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy