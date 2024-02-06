SEMO students moving in

John Powell, Southeast Missouri State University student, pushes a cart full of his friend's belongings to their dorm room Thursday during SEMO's new student move-in day. Move-ins at Southeast will continue through Sunday with check-in available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
