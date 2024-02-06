SEMO student newspaper wins awards at state conference

The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, and the university's Department of Mass Media came away winning multiple awards during a recent collegiate media conference.
According to a release from the university, the Arrow hosted about 100 media students from across the state at this year's Missouri Broadcast Educators Association (MBEA) and Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) joint conference Saturday, April 1.
The student publication brought home 23 awards, including a continued winning streak in the Campus Engagement/Promotions category. The university's Department of Mass Media won two awards.
The Arrow competes as a Division 2 school against state universities such as Missouri Southern State University, Truman State University and Webster University.
Jasmine Evans, faculty adviser for the Arrow, said the publication has an ongoing high standard of excellence.
"This year's wins are a direct reflection of the creativity, hard work and management of our student editors," Evans said.
Three MBEA awards were given for work produced by Arrow students in the Multimedia Storytelling course taught in the spring semester by Tamara Zellars Buck, chairwoman of SEMO's Department of Mass Media.
"Organizers said the contest was very competitive this year," Buck said. "I'm very proud of our faculty and students and excited to share this great news."
Two more of the MBEA awards were given to SEMO students in the Department of Mass Media who worked on film-related projects with professor Fred Jones.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.