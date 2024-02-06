SEMO student newspaper wins awards at state conference

The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, and the university's Department of Mass Media came away winning multiple awards during a recent collegiate media conference.

According to a release from the university, the Arrow hosted about 100 media students from across the state at this year's Missouri Broadcast Educators Association (MBEA) and Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) joint conference Saturday, April 1.

The student publication brought home 23 awards, including a continued winning streak in the Campus Engagement/Promotions category. The university's Department of Mass Media won two awards.

The Arrow competes as a Division 2 school against state universities such as Missouri Southern State University, Truman State University and Webster University.