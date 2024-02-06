SEMO student charged with second-degree rape

Paul Raymond Fears, a 22-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, is facing a felony charge of second-degree rape after a reported incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house.
According to court documents, the victim, an adult female, was attending a party at the Theta Xi Fraternity house at 915 College Hill Place on Oct. 23. The victim stated Fears, who she knew, grabbed her by her hand and led her to his bedroom where he threw her onto a couch. The victim alleged Fears then locked the bedroom door, picked her up and placed her on his bed and assaulted her.
The victim stated she told Fears several times to stop and asked to leave. Once the victim was able to leave, she went outside the house where she texted a friend for help. The victim then went to a local hospital where a sexual assault evidence kit was completed, according to court records.
Fears was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday released a statement regarding the incident:
"The University is aware of an alleged sexual assault that took place in mid-October at a home located off campus, not owned by the University. As in all situations like this, the University offers resources, support and assistance to victims of sexual violence and is following applicable laws and University policies. The University is also cooperating with local authorities. Per privacy guidelines outlined in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the University cannot comment on individual situations or students and whether a complaint has been filed."
Southeast Missourian reporters Monica Obradovic and Brooke Holford contributed to this report.
