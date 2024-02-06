SEMO student charged with second-degree rape

Paul Raymond Fears, a 22-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, is facing a felony charge of second-degree rape after a reported incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house.

According to court documents, the victim, an adult female, was attending a party at the Theta Xi Fraternity house at 915 College Hill Place on Oct. 23. The victim stated Fears, who she knew, grabbed her by her hand and led her to his bedroom where he threw her onto a couch. The victim alleged Fears then locked the bedroom door, picked her up and placed her on his bed and assaulted her.

The victim stated she told Fears several times to stop and asked to leave. Once the victim was able to leave, she went outside the house where she texted a friend for help. The victim then went to a local hospital where a sexual assault evidence kit was completed, according to court records.