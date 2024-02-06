Southeast Missouri State University and St. George's University (SGU), located in Grenada in the West Indies, entered an agreement this month to create a pipeline to medical and veterinarian studies for students.

After completing four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinarian studies at SEMO, students who meet the requirements will be granted admission to SGU's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine to continue studies.

It also establishes a program in which students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology-biomedical sciences will complete three years at SEMO and then be granted entry into the SGU School of Medicine if meeting requirements.

Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of St. George's University, said in a news release St. George's is "thrilled to form this partnership" with SEMO and to offer their most qualified students multiple pathways to a degree in medicine or veterinary medicine.

"We look forward to empowering SEMO students to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor or veterinarian," Liebowitz said.