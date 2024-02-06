Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

The Southeast Missouri State University Sikeston campus and Lincoln University partnered to create a Vegetable Demonstration Garden, which opened in May.

The student-led garden aims to provide more jobs and increase fresh produce for the Southeast Missouri region.

In this undated photo, Michael Aide, a professor in the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Agriculture, stands in the doorway of the high tunnel at Southeast's Sikeston regional campus in Sikeston, Missouri. Submitted by Michael Aide

Southeast professor for the Department of Agriculture Michael Aide and instructor of agriculture Byron McVay said the Missouri Bootheel is one of the best places to grow vegetables to supply to places around America.

Aide said the garden can assist with issues such as obesity, global warming and unemployment. He discussed the importance of the Vegetable Demonstration Garden for the Southeast Missouri region.

"The bootheel has areas we consider a food desert, by that, there are not always places where you can buy healthy, fresh vegetables and other food products," Aide said. "Working with Lincoln University, we're encouraging small acreage farmers or land owners to start producing their own vegetables."

According to University Communications, the program received a USDA grant for $28,301 to install a 45-by-72-foot ventilated high tunnel north of the Southeast's Sikeston campus to grow a variety of fall vegetables such as squash, potatoes and sweet corn. There is also an open-air, one-acre vegetable field adjacent to the high tunnel, also used for harvesting.

With seeds from all around the world, the student's research focuses on what will grow better and handle adversity in Southeast Missouri.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co., the world's largest producer of organic seeds, has sponsored the program with a variety of seeds at reduced prices to help with the research.

Due to the seed company's sponsorship, Aide and his team are able to tend to more than 300 varieties of plants from places such as Asia, Africa and Europe. Some of the most recent vegetables harvested were sent to a food pantry in New Madrid, Missouri.