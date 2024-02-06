SEMO settles lawsuit for $200,000 state records show

A former Southeast Missouri State University baseball playerï¿½s injury lawsuit against the school was settled for $200,000, according to state legal expense records.

The settlement was reached earlier this year, but terms of the settlement beyond attorney fees were not disclosed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court filings.

The suit stemmed from an injury Broc Kreitler, who was from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, sustained during a team practice in March 2015.