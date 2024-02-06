All sections
NewsNovember 27, 2018
SEMO settles lawsuit for $200,000 state records show
A former Southeast Missouri State University baseball playerï¿½s injury lawsuit against the school was settled for $200,000, according to state legal expense records. The settlement was reached earlier this year, but terms of the settlement beyond attorney fees were not disclosed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court filings...
Southeast Missourian
Broc Kreitler
Broc Kreitler

A former Southeast Missouri State University baseball playerï¿½s injury lawsuit against the school was settled for $200,000, according to state legal expense records.

The settlement was reached earlier this year, but terms of the settlement beyond attorney fees were not disclosed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court filings.

The suit stemmed from an injury Broc Kreitler, who was from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, sustained during a team practice in March 2015.

Kreitler accused the school of negligence, saying he suffered injuries to his head, face and right eye after being struck by a hit baseball that bounced through a screen while he was pitching.

Southeast officials had argued Kreitler was injured by his own ï¿½carelessness and negligenceï¿½ because he failed to check the screenï¿½s ties and straps to make sure they were properly attached.

The Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s Office disclosed the settlement in its online legal expense fund report.

