SEMO sets graduation for May 13

A chemistry professor skilled in criminal forensics and a historian who specializes in preservation projects will deliver speeches at Southeast Missouri State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.
The university will graduate 1,414 graduates in two ceremonies at the Show Me Center. The first ceremony -- for Holland College of Arts and Media; Harrison College of Business and Computing; and College of Humanities and Social Sciences -- will take place at 10 a.m. The second ceremony, for graduates in the other areas of study, will take place at 2 p.m.
Dr. Steven J. Hoffman, a 28-year faculty member at Southeast, is a professor in Department of History and Anthropology, director of Bollinger Center for Regional History and the coordinator of Historic Preservation Program. He's worked alongside city and downtown groups with historic preservation efforts. Recently, Old Town Cape started a scholarship in Hoffman's name that focuses on Southern urban history and preservation.
Dr. Jim McGill, a professor in Department of Chemistry and Physics, will give the afternoon commencement speech. McGill is a 20-year faculty member at Southeast. He also spent time working as a chemist for Drug Enforcement Administration.
More than 10% of the 1,414 graduates, 149 of them, will graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average; 438 will graduate with honors, meaning a cumulative grade-point average above 3.5. Of those, 108 will graduate summa cum laude, with GPAs from 3.9 to 4.0. Of those walking on May 13, 367 will earn master's degree diplomas.
The university will provide a live stream for family and friends who cannot attend the ceremony. The link to the stream is semo.edu/commencement.
Commencement speakers are chosen by university president Dr. Carlos Vargas, based on staff recommendations by the Provost.
