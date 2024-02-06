SEMO set to Celebrate the Arts at River Campus

The second annual Celebrate the Arts event is a public showcase of the different types of art forms produced by the students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Celebrate the Arts will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the River Campus's Crisp Museum. The event includes music performances, aerial, contemporary and ballet pieces choreographed by the university's students and faculty.

The SEMO steel drum band will play music outside the River Campus museum. Holland College of Arts and Media dean Rhonda Weller-Stilson said when the River Campus was constructed the faculty wanted artists to be able to work together and events such as Celebrate the Arts facilitates that goal.

"We tried to find different events throughout the year to bring in that collaboration," Weller-Stilson said. "We are all so busy and everybody's got their own shows. Art has their exhibitions, music has concerts and theaters has plays. So, we don't always have the time to be together and to collaborate. Celebrate the Arts brings everyone together."

The event also features ARTrageous -- an online art auction featuring eight Yamaha guitars. The guitars have been decorated by art students at the River Campus and can be viewed at the Crisp Museum and online at www.event.gives/artrageous.

Yamaha donated the guitars to the university after SEMO was named a Yamaha Institution of Excellence in 2021. The university is one of 10 schools to receive the designation.