NewsNovember 15, 2021

SEMO selects keynote speaker for 2022 MLK dinner

Southeast Missouri State University announced the keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. Judge Brian S. Miller of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Show Me Center...

Brooke Holford
Brian S. Miller
Brian S. Miller

Southeast Missouri State University announced the keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

Judge Brian S. Miller of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Show Me Center.

According to a university news release, the theme of next year's event will be "CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love."

Miller was sworn in as a judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas on April 18, 2008, and served as chief judge from 2012 to 2019, according to the release. Before joining the federal bench, he served as an associate judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Miller also chairs the Judicial Conference of the United States Committee on Judicial Resources, and has chaired the Subcommittee on Judicial Statistics, as well as served on the Eighth Circuit Judicial Council, according to the release.

Tickets for the upcoming dinner are $20 each or $160 for a table of eight. One hundred free dinner tickets will be available for Southeast students; additional student tickets are $5 each.

Platinum level sponsorships are available for $3,000 a table, Gold level sponsorships are $1,500 a table, Silver level sponsorships for $300 per table and Bronze level sponsorships are $250 per table.

For more information, or to purchase dinner tickets and sponsorships, visit www.semo.edu/student-support/diversity-inclusion/mlk-dinner.html, email mlkcommittee@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2626.

Local News
