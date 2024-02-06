SEMO selected for federal drone training program

He said program offers bachelor's and associate degrees as well as a minor in UAS, offering SEMO students access to highly specialized training and education in a cutting-edge technology.

"The drone industry is a very new career field," Chronister said. "Many people are unaware of the shortage of unmanned aircraft pilots in the industry today. Southeast has continuously updated the program to meet industry needs. The result is a program that not only prepares students for careers in the UAS industry but prepares them to become leaders in the industry."

SEMO's Unmanned Aircraft Systems degree began in 2017 and is a part of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The degree path prepares students for the fundamentals including maintenance, customization, acquisition and commercial use. SEMO is the only university in Missouri to offer a bachelor's degree in UAS.