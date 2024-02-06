SEMO selected for federal drone training program

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Southeast Missouri State University for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.
The FAA's UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of unmanned aircraft training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.
Andrew Chronister, coordinator of SEMO's Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, said the agreement should help cement the university's position as the leader in unmanned aircraft systems education in the state as well as the region.
He said program offers bachelor's and associate degrees as well as a minor in UAS, offering SEMO students access to highly specialized training and education in a cutting-edge technology.
"The drone industry is a very new career field," Chronister said. "Many people are unaware of the shortage of unmanned aircraft pilots in the industry today. Southeast has continuously updated the program to meet industry needs. The result is a program that not only prepares students for careers in the UAS industry but prepares them to become leaders in the industry."
SEMO's Unmanned Aircraft Systems degree began in 2017 and is a part of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The degree path prepares students for the fundamentals including maintenance, customization, acquisition and commercial use. SEMO is the only university in Missouri to offer a bachelor's degree in UAS.