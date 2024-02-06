SEMO sees enrollment decline even with record retention rate

Southeast Missouri State University has fewer students this year than last, fueled by a 9.3% drop in the number of high school students taking college classes.
Overall, Southeast’s enrollment, as of the fourth week of classes, declined by 3.9% from fall 2018 to fall 2019, school officials said.
Head-count enrollment at Southeast totaled 10,637 at its Cape Girardeau, Kennett, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff campuses combined.
That’s down from 11,071 students a year ago and 11,501 students in 2017, school officials said.
The decline has occurred despite record retention of full-time, first-time students who first enrolled as freshmen last fall and returned to school this fall. School officials said 75.3% of those students enrolled in classes this fall.
But the overall decline in head-count enrollment is part of a larger trend, according to Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success.
Head-count enrollment at Missouri colleges has declined by about 10% over the five-year period ending in 2018, she said.
“During this same time period, we have lost about 7% of head count,” she added.
The number of high school students enrolled in college classes at Southeast dropped from 1,456 to 1,320, Below said.
Below said there are several factors for the overall decline in enrollment.
“We are seeing fewer students graduating from high school,” she said.
“We are seeing a stronger economy with work opportunities for students who directly enter the workforce right after high school,” she said.
Meanwhile, the number of international students at Southeast declined by 428 students or more than 40% over the five years ending in 2018, according to the school’s website.
But this year, Southeast enrolled 630 international students, down only three from a year ago.
“So that has really leveled off,” Below said.
While undergraduate enrollment overall declined by 517 students or 5.1% from a year ago, Southeast saw some positive trends.
Southeast has 1,113 graduate students, up 8.1%.
The university also has 564 new transfer students this fall, an increase of 2.7% over this time last year, according to a university news release.
“We are excited about that,” Below said Tuesday. “It means that our outreach that we have been doing with transfer students is working.”
Below said Southeast has reduced barriers to enrollment, improved transfer agreements with other colleges and “partnered with our faculty” to make it easier for students to transfer.
Nationwide, colleges have seen a decline in enrollment for eight consecutive years, according to Inside Higher Ed, an online publication.
“I don’t know if enrollment will grow in the future based on what the demographics of the state and the region and the nation are expected to be,” Below said.
“But I do know that this university is preparing itself to be very competitive and to prepare students well,” she said.
Southeast is focused on developing academic programs that are in demand with today’s high school graduates and that will serve local and regional needs, Below said.
