SEMO sees enrollment decline even with record retention rate

Southeast Missouri State University has fewer students this year than last, fueled by a 9.3% drop in the number of high school students taking college classes.

Overall, Southeast’s enrollment, as of the fourth week of classes, declined by 3.9% from fall 2018 to fall 2019, school officials said.

Head-count enrollment at Southeast totaled 10,637 at its Cape Girardeau, Kennett, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff campuses combined.

That’s down from 11,071 students a year ago and 11,501 students in 2017, school officials said.

The decline has occurred despite record retention of full-time, first-time students who first enrolled as freshmen last fall and returned to school this fall. School officials said 75.3% of those students enrolled in classes this fall.

But the overall decline in head-count enrollment is part of a larger trend, according to Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success.

Head-count enrollment at Missouri colleges has declined by about 10% over the five-year period ending in 2018, she said.

“During this same time period, we have lost about 7% of head count,” she added.

The number of high school students enrolled in college classes at Southeast dropped from 1,456 to 1,320, Below said.

Below said there are several factors for the overall decline in enrollment.

“We are seeing fewer students graduating from high school,” she said.

“We are seeing a stronger economy with work opportunities for students who directly enter the workforce right after high school,” she said.