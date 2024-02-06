Southeast Missouri State University announced the relaunch of its online Master of Business Administration (MBA) general management degree on Monday, allowing students to enroll in the program even if they don't have an undergraduate business degree.
According to a SEMO news release, the new online MBA doesn't require students to take the GMAT exam — which measures skills related to graduate-level business programs — or the GRE — which focuses on more broad graduate-level skills — to enroll.
“We are especially excited to offer an MBA to students who may have majored in another area,” Director of Southeast Online Chelsea McNeely said. “We understand those without an undergrad business degree don’t have the luxury of spending time getting extensive pre-requisites. We’ve developed a set of courses to set you up for success in the program and that apply toward your MBA.”
Additionally, some of the program's courses are offered in an eight-week format, which gives students five times each year to sign up and allows them to move through their coursework more quickly.
Students can also take advantage of the university's Prior Learning Assessment (PLA), which gives them the chance to demonstrate their knowledge in a particular subject to earn college credits.
“The business world is changing fast,” McNeely said. “It’s the perfect time for SEMO’s online MBA to have made updates to provide more opportunities for working professionals to pursue a flexible, accredited MBA in a way that fits their lives.”
For more information about the program, visit www.semo.edu.
