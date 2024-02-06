SEMO Regional Port Authority to receive $19.8 million grant

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced Thursday the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority in Scott City will receive a $19.8 million grant through the Department of Transportationï¿½s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant program.

ï¿½The Semo Port plays a critical role in our stateï¿½s economy, especially when it comes to moving our ag products to market,ï¿½ Blunt said. ï¿½This project will help ensure the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is able to continue building upon the steady growth theyï¿½ve achieved over the years. I appreciate Congressman Smithï¿½s partnership in securing this funding, and look forward to continuing to work with the port authority to make sure they have the support they need.ï¿½