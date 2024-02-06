All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2018
SEMO Regional Port Authority to receive $19.8 million grant
Standard Democrat
The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is seen June 8, 2015, in Scott City.
The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is seen June 8, 2015, in Scott City.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced Thursday the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority in Scott City will receive a $19.8 million grant through the Department of Transportationï¿½s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant program.

ï¿½The Semo Port plays a critical role in our stateï¿½s economy, especially when it comes to moving our ag products to market,ï¿½ Blunt said. ï¿½This project will help ensure the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is able to continue building upon the steady growth theyï¿½ve achieved over the years. I appreciate Congressman Smithï¿½s partnership in securing this funding, and look forward to continuing to work with the port authority to make sure they have the support they need.ï¿½

The BUILD funding will be used to finish the port loop track terminal, providing more efficient transfers between railroad unit trains and river barge transportation.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve been happy to fight for and support this project along with Sen. Blunt,ï¿½ Smith said. ï¿½This investment in Southeast Missouri will allow our farmers, ranchers and workers to move more of their products to market more efficiently and boost the local economy. Iï¿½ve always believed our area is home to the finest farmers and workers in the world, and Iï¿½m excited that more businesses will be attracted to southern Missouri as we continue to bring our infrastructure into the 21st century.ï¿½

