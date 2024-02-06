All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 22, 2023

SEMO Regional Jazz Orchestra to Perform Benefit Concert

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra will perform a benefit concert of Latin, folk and jazz standards Friday, Aug. 4, at Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the SEMO Marching Band to fund a trip to Indianapolis in October. The marching band was invited to play during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium...

Danny Walter
The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra will perform a concert of Latin, folk and jazz standards Friday, Aug. 4, at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the SEMO Marching Band to fund a trip to play during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra will perform a concert of Latin, folk and jazz standards Friday, Aug. 4, at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the SEMO Marching Band to fund a trip to play during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.Submitted

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra will perform a benefit concert of Latin, folk and jazz standards Friday, Aug. 4, at Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the SEMO Marching Band to fund a trip to Indianapolis in October. The marching band was invited to play during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brooke DeArman, assistant director of International Student Services and International Education and Services at SEMO, is a trumpet player in the SEMO Regional Jazz Orchestra (SMRJO). She said she was a member of SEMO's Marching Band when she was a student.

DeArman said she was thrilled with the opportunity for the jazz orchestra to perform at the Bedell Performance Hall and that the concert will benefit the marching band.

"The members of the SMRJO were hoping to add a concert in Cape Girardeau to our schedule this season. So when this opportunity was presented to us, we enthusiastically agreed to help out," DeArman said. "Many of our members are alumni of the Southeast Department of Music and marching band. We are very excited to be helping the marching band out while having the opportunity to perform a wide variety of music in a great performance space."

According to a news release from SEMO, the university's marching band will perform for thousands of spectators at the Bands of America championship. The release stated High school marching bands from across the United States will compete against each other, and SEMO's marching band was one of only two university bands nationwide invited to perform.

Jim Daughters, assistant professor and Director of Bands in SEMO's Department of Music, said the opportunity is a "tremendous honor" and the college band equivalent of winning a championship.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The history of the SEMO Marching Band is deep, and many will remember the band performed at Super Bowl V," Daughters said. "This is our Super Bowl, and our students are incredibly excited. We can't wait to represent Southeast Missouri on a national stage."

Funding the October trip will take considerable resources, the release stated, and funds are needed to cover transportation of students and equipment, an overnight hotel stay in Indianapolis as well as food and many other expenses.

The release stated SEMO Band students will embark on several fundraising activities during the summer and beginning of the fall semester.

DeArman said she and her fellow SMRJO musicians are happy their concert will kickoff the band's fundraising efforts. She said they will play a "little bit of everything."

"We want to appeal to the masses and make it a fun night for everybody whether they're 2 years old or if they're 92 years old."

DeArman said SMRJO was formed in 2000 by a group of music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students because they wanted to keep playing during the summer months.

"We all have a love for jazz and want to keep playing during our down time," DeArman said. "But the jazz orchestra also gives those high school kids the college kids a chance to play with the band directors and the pro musicians kind of giving them that experience and building their repertoire if you if you will."

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at tickets@semo.edu, or by contacting the River Campus Box Office at (573) 651-2265.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy