SEMO Regents to discuss university audit reports

Several audit reports will highlight the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agenda when the board meets this morning. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.

The accounting firm of RubinBrown will present four audit reports for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The reports include the university’s annual financial report, an audit on the schedule of expenditures of federal awards, a systems facilities financial report and a report on the “NCAA independent auditor’s report on agreed upon procedures.”

The regents will also consider a special course fee that would take effect in the spring 2020 semester to be added to a graduate-level nursing practicum, the appointment of Pamela Sander to a three-year term as a representative to the Show Me Center Board of Managers, and conferring degrees for summer and fall 2019 graduation candidates.