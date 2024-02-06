All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 13, 2019
SEMO Regents to discuss university audit reports
Several audit reports will highlight the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agenda when the board meets this morning. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall. The accounting firm of RubinBrown will present four audit reports for the fiscal year that ended June 30. ...
Southeast Missourian

Several audit reports will highlight the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agenda when the board meets this morning. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.

The accounting firm of RubinBrown will present four audit reports for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The reports include the university’s annual financial report, an audit on the schedule of expenditures of federal awards, a systems facilities financial report and a report on the “NCAA independent auditor’s report on agreed upon procedures.”

The regents will also consider a special course fee that would take effect in the spring 2020 semester to be added to a graduate-level nursing practicum, the appointment of Pamela Sander to a three-year term as a representative to the Show Me Center Board of Managers, and conferring degrees for summer and fall 2019 graduation candidates.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In other business, the board will hear several reports, including:

  • A report from Southeast president Carlos Vargas.
  • A presentation from William Harris, a graduate-level nursing student.
  • A report from Matthew Rolwing, student government president.
  • A Faculty Senate report from Senate chairman Nic Wilkins.
  • A progress report from Kathy Mangels, Southeast’s vice president for finance and administration, on various contracts and facilities management projects, as well as the university’s FY20 operating budget.

The regents will also consider a motion to go into a closed session to consider matters related to litigation and/or the hiring, firing, discipline or promotion of personnel.

When the open session reconvenes, the regents will announce actions taken during the closed session.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy