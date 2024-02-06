All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 13, 2019
SEMO regents to consider $174M budget
Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents will consider an operating budget for the coming fiscal year when it meets today in St. Louis. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, totals nearly $174 million, which is a 0.8% increase over the school's current fiscal year budget and incorporates the increased tuition approved by the regents in May...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents will consider an operating budget for the coming fiscal year when it meets today in St. Louis.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, totals nearly $174 million, which is a 0.8% increase over the school's current fiscal year budget and incorporates the increased tuition approved by the regents in May.

According to documents provided by the university, the proposed budget includes a merit salary increase for all employees equal to 1% of their current salary or $700, whichever is greater. This would be the first salary increase the university has provided for its employees in the past two fiscal years.

The budget is based on an assumption the university's state appropriation will be the same in the coming fiscal year as it was this year and enrollment will decline by approximately 400 students during the 2019-20 academic year.

In order to balance the university's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, school officials said it was necessary to come up with a combination of revenue increases and cost reductions equal to about $4.3 million.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to budget documents, the university has identified $3.28 million in net revenue increases including more than $2.4 million from higher tuition, $41,300 from auxiliary operations, $564,650 from adjustments to high-cost-program fees and $268,620 from changes to web-course fees and certain administrative fees.

On the revenue reduction side of the equation, the university anticipates savings of just more than $1 million by reducing utility expenses ($150,000) replacing existing and future vacant faculty and staff positions with entry-level personnel ($589,108) and savings realized through prior reorganizations in academic affairs and previously identified reductions in athletics ($264,796).

Student fees account for 59.6% of the university's anticipated revenue for the coming fiscal year, while state appropriations are expected to account for 35.3% of the school's revenue. The balance of Southeast's fiscal year income is expected to come from "other sources."

As for expenses, the university expects to spend 45.2% of its budget on salaries, 37.4% on equipment and operations, 16.1% on benefits and 1.3% of its budget on student employment. The regents are meeting today and Friday as part of their annual retreat.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy