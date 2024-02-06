SEMO Regents meet Monday, expecting painful cuts

Southeast Missouri State University's board of regents, faced with the prospect of steep state budget cuts due to high unemployment and a pandemic-stifled economy, will consider a fiscal 2021 budget Monday.

On June 1, Gov. Mike Parson announced $34 million in new cuts will hit Missouri's four-year colleges, including SEMO.

Lloyd Smith will be sworn into the board, replacing former Cape Girardeau mayor Jay Knudtson, whose term expired.

The Regents will consider approving course fees for electronic delivery of classes for the fall semester beginning in August.