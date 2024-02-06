All sections
NewsJune 20, 2020

SEMO Regents meet Monday, expecting painful cuts

Southeast Missouri State University's board of regents, faced with the prospect of steep state budget cuts due to high unemployment and a pandemic-stifled economy, will consider a fiscal 2021 budget Monday. On June 1, Gov. Mike Parson announced $34 million in new cuts will hit Missouri's four-year colleges, including SEMO...

Southeast Missourian
Academic Hall sits behind banner Oct. 16, 2017 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.
Ben Matthews

Southeast Missouri State University's board of regents, faced with the prospect of steep state budget cuts due to high unemployment and a pandemic-stifled economy, will consider a fiscal 2021 budget Monday.

On June 1, Gov. Mike Parson announced $34 million in new cuts will hit Missouri's four-year colleges, including SEMO.

Lloyd Smith will be sworn into the board, replacing former Cape Girardeau mayor Jay Knudtson, whose term expired.

The Regents will consider approving course fees for electronic delivery of classes for the fall semester beginning in August.

Also on the agenda is a motion to approve an enrollment fee for new first-time, new transfer and new international students effective with the fall 2021 semester.

Also on the docket is a new graduate certificate in cybersecurity and a new minor in jazz studies.

Much of the meeting is expected to be devoted to a report from Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast since 2015.

The Board of Regents June 22 agenda can be found at semo.edu/board/meeting_info.html.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

