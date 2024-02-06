SEMO Regents look to say yes to alcohol, no to medical marijuana

Editor's note: This story will appear in Friday's Southeast Missourian, so all uses of "today" refer to Friday, Sept. 20.
Southeast Missouri State University could begin selling beer and wine at all of the school's basketball games starting this fall.
The school's Board of Regents will consider approving a new policy today that would allow alcohol to be sold at Southeast home collegiate athletic events.
Board members also will vote on a measure to prohibit the use of medical marijuana products and working under the influence of medical marijuana on all university owned, leased or occupied facilities, property and vehicles, and at events on school property.
The university administration said in an agenda report that the proposed ban on medical marijuana does allow for academic research involving hemp, which contains less than 0.3% of THC, which is the main psychoactive compound.
University spokeswoman Ann Hayes said Thursday that school officials would not answer questions about the alcohol proposal before Friday's meeting, citing a need to discuss it first with the regents.
"It is premature to talk about it," Hayes said.
University president Carlos Vargas routinely meets individually with regents to discuss agenda items in advance of each board meeting, according to regent Jay Knudtson.
Those meetings, either in person or on the phone, are informational in nature, Knudtson said, adding that "it's an important part of the process."
Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, outlined the proposed alcohol policy in a document to the regents that was posted on the school's website in advance of the board meeting.
Southeast experimented with the sale of beer and wine at select home basketball games in the Show Me Center the last two seasons, Mangels wrote.
Patrons of legal age must stay within a designated area to purchase and consume alcohol, Mangels said.
Beer and wine also is being sold in a restricted area in the west end zone of Houck Stadium this football season as part of a pilot program.
"These pilot programs have provided the university the opportunity to assess patron interest in adding limited alcohol availability as a fan experience and the ability of facility staff to manage the sale and control at a university sponsored event," she wrote.
Show Me Center management would be in charge of alcohol sales, which would require a liquor license in the name of the school's foundation or through a contractual relationship with a state-licensed vendor, according to Mangels.
Alcoholic beverages are already sold at non-university events in the Show Me Center.
"Risk management practices that would be considered include additional security at events, designated alcohol-free seating sections, limits on number of drinks sold per customer and cups for serving to avoid potential use of bottles or cans as projectiles," Mangels wrote.
Over the past several years, an increasing number of colleges have added alcohol offerings to their "game-day experiences," she wrote.
The University of Missouri-Columbia began selling beer and wine at its home football games this fall.
Besides Mizzou, other schools that sell alcohol at athletic events include St. Louis University, Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Edwardsville, the University of Illinois and Ohio Valley Conference rival Jacksonville State University in Alabama, Mangels noted.
Southeast allows alcohol to be consumed at tailgate gatherings outside Houck Stadium and in the booster club area of the stadium.
"It's a delicate thing for sure, but it is something that seems to be occurring," Knudtson said of alcohol sales on college campuses.
