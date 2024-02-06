SEMO Regents look to say yes to alcohol, no to medical marijuana

Editor's note: This story will appear in Friday's Southeast Missourian, so all uses of "today" refer to Friday, Sept. 20.

Southeast Missouri State University could begin selling beer and wine at all of the school's basketball games starting this fall.

The school's Board of Regents will consider approving a new policy today that would allow alcohol to be sold at Southeast home collegiate athletic events.

Southeast Missourian file

Board members also will vote on a measure to prohibit the use of medical marijuana products and working under the influence of medical marijuana on all university owned, leased or occupied facilities, property and vehicles, and at events on school property.

The university administration said in an agenda report that the proposed ban on medical marijuana does allow for academic research involving hemp, which contains less than 0.3% of THC, which is the main psychoactive compound.

University spokeswoman Ann Hayes said Thursday that school officials would not answer questions about the alcohol proposal before Friday's meeting, citing a need to discuss it first with the regents.

"It is premature to talk about it," Hayes said.

University president Carlos Vargas routinely meets individually with regents to discuss agenda items in advance of each board meeting, according to regent Jay Knudtson.

Those meetings, either in person or on the phone, are informational in nature, Knudtson said, adding that "it's an important part of the process."

Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, outlined the proposed alcohol policy in a document to the regents that was posted on the school's website in advance of the board meeting.

Southeast experimented with the sale of beer and wine at select home basketball games in the Show Me Center the last two seasons, Mangels wrote.