SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting

Shad Burner, chief executive officer for the Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI) organization, updated the Jackson Board of Aldermen and mayor about his group’s plans at the Monday, Dec. 16, aldermanic meeting.

SEMO REDI serves as a public-private partnership working on four strategic planning areas: business growth, workforce attraction, marketing and regional cooperation.

To help enact these goals, SEMO REDI will hire a director of business growth and innovation.

“We want to be a world-class economic development organization. It’s not a one-person operation,” Burner said.

This new director will be in charge of facilitating business growth and development, meeting with local businesses to discuss plans in that endeavor. Burner said the new director will be announced in January.

“That’s the kind of activity that will lead to the bulk of our job creation. It will come from the businesses that are already here,” he said.

Burner told Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and aldermen how he is creating a business-starting road map for different regional communities. He already acquired suitable information, he said, and he plans to compile it in a printed format first, before creating a digital version in the future.

He also announced plans to get Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe to visit the SEMO Industrial Park in Scott City next year.

During the meeting, the aldermen extended a contract agreement with SEMO REDI for one year relative to the solicitation of business, industry and commerce. They also appointed Hahs to serve as Jackson’s representative on the SEMO REDI Board of Directors, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, and lasting for one year.