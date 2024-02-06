SEMO Redhawks game day fan guide

The SEMO Student Section will be in Sections O and P. SEMO students can enter the stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis with a valid student ID. Seating and availability are limited.

For more information, contact the ticket office at (573) 651-2113.

Entry Points

Spectators will need to enter Houck Field through either of the two North gates. There will be shuttles and golf carts assisting fans with transportation from parking areas to the North entrances.

Touchdown Plaza members may enter through the East end zone gate and Field Goal Club members may enter through the Southwest entrance near Merick Hall. The Handicap Accessible entrance for drop off only is at the East end zone gate off Bellevue Street.

No entry is permitted through any of the main gates on the South side of the stadium.

Specific areas and operating procedures will include:

__Bellevue Street__

Street Fest tailgate area on Bellevue Street is open to all fans. Inflatables, a Kid Zone and other fun activities are available.

__Touchdown Plaza and Field Goal Club__

The Touchdown Plaza and Field Goal Club areas will follow normal operating procedures. Only Touchdown Plaza members can enter through the East end zone gate of Houck Field and only Field Goal Club members can enter through the Southwest gate near Merick Hall.

__Redhawks Club Tent__

Southeast Missouri's Redhawks Club Hospitality Tent is open for all Redhawks Club members. The Redhawks Club Hospitality Tent is located in the Holcomb Success Center parking lot on Bellevue Street.

Handicap Accessible Entrance

The Handicap Accessible entrance is at the East end zone gate (drop off only) off Bellevue Street. General Admission seating for those patrons and guests will be located field level on the Southeast corner.

Concessions

Concessions will be sold at three designated locations on the North side of Houck Field. One concession stand will be located at each end of the North Bleachers (east and west side). There will also be a food truck provided by Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse. Additionally, there will be a beer tent stationed on the northwest side of the stadium.