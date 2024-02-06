SEMO receives close to $200,000 for nanotech light therapy research

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Engineering and Technology has been awarded a grant of close to $200,000 from the National Science Foundation.

The Engineering Research Initiation grant will provide funding for a two-year study to examine the effects of light and photo-magnetic energy on the endothelium -- a single layer of cells that line human blood and lymphatic vessels.

These cells are subject to significant stress in people with conditions such as diabetes, which markedly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Santaneel Ghosh, engineering and technology professor at SEMO, said the long-term goal of the research is to develop noninvasive therapeutic applications to improve the treatment outcomes for diseases that involve damage to the cells that line the blood vessels.

Ghosh said the research could lead to regenerative tissue repair.

The research uses nanotechnology in combination with photo-magnetic light therapy.

What is nanotechnology?

The prefix "nano" means one-billionth, according to the National Nanotechnology Initiative website, www.nano.gov. Therefore, one nanometer is one-billionth of a meter.

This brings the science of nanotechnology down to the scale of atoms, where a single gold atom is about a third of a nanometer in diameter.

"Because of their small size, nanoparticles have the ability to go inside the cells and repair genes, remove toxins and deliver therapeutic agents," Ghosh said. "This presents huge potential for biomedical applications."

Ghosh said one possible application, and the focus of his department's research, is the regeneration of endothelial cells. He said the energy of these cells becomes depleted because of age and genetics, as well as lifestyle choices such as smoking and a diet of too much red meat and fried food.