All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 7, 2019

SEMO provides new minor in Spanish for the health professions

Southeast Missouri State University health care students now have an opportunity to earn a new minor in Spanish. The program prepares students to discuss health matters with Spanish-speaking patients, “potentially assisting a population that has been underserved due to communication issues,” according to a university news release...

Southeast Missourian
Debbie Lee-DiStefano
Debbie Lee-DiStefano

Southeast Missouri State University health care students now have an opportunity to earn a new minor in Spanish.

The program prepares students to discuss health matters with Spanish-speaking patients, “potentially assisting a population that has been underserved due to communication issues,” according to a university news release.

The 18-credit-hour minor complements programs in nursing, health communication, pre-physician assistant, pre-physical therapy, health management and biomedical sciences.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For Southeast nursing student Preston Holifield of Farmington, Missouri, the program was an opportunity to increase his Spanish fluency and better understand Hispanic culture.

“I want to be able to empathize and connect with my patients in my future practice, and I felt like one of the best ways to do this is to immerse myself in the language and customs of a foreign culture,” Holifield, who plans to graduate this May, said in the release.

Debbie Lee-DiStefano, Spanish language and culture professor at Southeast, said the program allows students going into health care fields a chance to be “linguistic and cultural ambassadors,” according to the release.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy