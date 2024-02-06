Televised impeachment hearings, which begin today, will be more “political theater” than a fact-finding effort into alleged actions of President Donald Trump, a political science professor said Tuesday.

The hearings by the intelligence committee of the U.S. House of Representatives will focus mostly on grandstanding by its members rather than hearing from witnesses, said Jeremy Walling, political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University.

“I am already weary at the thought of having to listen to all of that,” he said.

No longer are people willing to have “a civil discussion, a civil debate,” Walling said.

“I think it is really kind of a testament to how this culture has changed in general,” he said.

“It seems like we are in this stage right now where your opponent is like a monster,” Walling said.

“I would say social media has a lot to do with this, the way we obtain information.” People today listen to the media with which they already agree, he said.

Americans who do watch the hearings, largely will see it through their political viewpoint, with no middle ground, according to Walling.

He predicted the hearings will be similar to last year’s emotionally charged hearings for then U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“It is not really about the issue,” he said. “It is about whichever member of Congress is trying to score points with whichever groups they are signaling to.”