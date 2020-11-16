SEMO professor Paul Madlock dies; memorial planned for Friday

Paul Madlock, assistant professor of Communication Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, died Thursday night.
Students in his classes were told Friday morning in an email from Lesli Pace, chairwoman of Communication Studies and Modern Languages. The email stated Madlock did not want his family to have a memorial for him, but the university will hold one on Zoom.
“This will be an opportunity to share memories and [kind] words with others who will sorely miss him,” Pace stated.
The remembrance takes place Friday.
