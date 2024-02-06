All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2022

SEMO professor honored by national media organization

Southeast Missouri State University professor Tamara Buck has been awarded 2022 Distinguished Adviser by the College Media Association. Buck is the co-adviser of the Arrow student newspaper and chairwoman of the Mass Media Department. "I am very honored to receive this award," Buck said in a news release. "I have been a member of the College Media Association since 2011 and have seen the caliber of winners of this award. So being selected is a true honor."...

Nathan English
Tamara Buck
Tamara Buck

Southeast Missouri State University professor Tamara Buck has been awarded 2022 Distinguished Adviser by the College Media Association.

Buck is the co-adviser of the Arrow student newspaper and chairwoman of the Mass Media Department.

"I am very honored to receive this award," Buck said in a news release. "I have been a member of the College Media Association since 2011 and have seen the caliber of winners of this award. So being selected is a true honor."

Buck first arrived at SEMO in 2001 and helped "pioneer" media curriculum at the university. She became the adviser to the Arrow in 2011.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She was nominated in the spring by Ecaterina Stepaniuc, a fellow professor and co-adviser to the Arrow. Several colleagues and former students wrote letters of support for her nomination.

"She inspires her students, listens to them, challenges them, but above all — loves them dearly," Stepaniuc said in her nomination.

Buck plans to step down as the adviser to the student newspaper in the upcoming semester in order to focus on her role as department chairwoman.

She will be honored during an awards ceremony at the CMA/Associated Collegiate Press/Society of Professional Journalists Fall National Convention from Oct. 27 to 30 in Washington, D.C.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy