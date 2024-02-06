SEMO professor honored by national media organization

Southeast Missouri State University professor Tamara Buck has been awarded 2022 Distinguished Adviser by the College Media Association.

Buck is the co-adviser of the Arrow student newspaper and chairwoman of the Mass Media Department.

"I am very honored to receive this award," Buck said in a news release. "I have been a member of the College Media Association since 2011 and have seen the caliber of winners of this award. So being selected is a true honor."

Buck first arrived at SEMO in 2001 and helped "pioneer" media curriculum at the university. She became the adviser to the Arrow in 2011.