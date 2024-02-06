SEMO professor discusses the Russia-Ukraine standoff

David Cameron, who teaches a course on the history of the Soviet Union at Southeast Missouri State University and who has visited Russia, said Thursday he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action against its sovereign neighbor.

"I think Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine," said Cameron, a professor in SEMO's History and Anthropology Department.

At presstime, the Russia-Ukraine border crisis seemed to ratchet up as Russia expelled the second most senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow -- an action a State Department official called an "escalatory" move.

President Joe Biden said this week he believes an invasion of Ukraine could happen "within the next several days."

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the United Nations Russia "is planning to manufacture" a justification for an attack and "has not withdrawn troops," despite claims to the contrary by Moscow.

"I don't think Russians want Ukraine. There are high levels of corruption in Ukraine and economically it's not in the best shape. There are concerns about ethnic Russians living in Ukraine -- and Ukrainians and Russians have strong historic ties and have languages and cultures that are very similar," Cameron said.