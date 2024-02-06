SEMO professor Bodenheimer art exhibit opening this weekend

Crisp Museum will host a display of selected works by artist Louise Bodenheimer in an exhibition titled "Hybrid", which she said is also an accurate description of her art practice.

"Hybrid is a collection of previous and recent design, illustration and other works that reflect my interests in multiple expressions of imagery," Bodenheimer said on the museum's website, www.semo.edu/museum/exhibitions/louise-bodenheimer. "My background in painting and graphic design have fostered this blending that I have had for a number of years."

Bodenheimer, a professor and area head of the Graphic and Interactive Design program in Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Art and Design, said she explores a mixed media, including watercolors, markers and pen and ink. She said she uses a variety of materials such as paper, vellum or board in addition to digital applications for her art.

"I tend to work fast, and these materials help me stay in sync with what my brain, which can be quite busy with its own 3-ring circus landscape, is processing," Bodenheimer said.

The exhibit will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Crisp Museum SEMO's River Campus.

A reception for the exhibition will begin at 1 p.m., and Bodenheimer will give a gallery talk at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum, 518 S Fountain St., in Cape Girardeau.