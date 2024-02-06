All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 17, 2023

SEMO professor Bodenheimer art exhibit opening this weekend

Crisp Museum will host a display of selected works by artist Louise Bodenheimer in an exhibition titled "Hybrid", which she said is also an accurate description of her art practice. "Hybrid is a collection of previous and recent design, illustration and other works that reflect my interests in multiple expressions of imagery," Bodenheimer said on the museum's website, semo.edu/museum/exhibitions/ louise-bodenheimer. ...

Danny Walter
"Mimosa Tree" will be displayed as part of the "Hybrid" exhibit of works by Southeast Missouri State University professor Louise Bodenheimer, which will open Saturday, Aug. 19, at Crisp Museum on the River Campus.
"Mimosa Tree" will be displayed as part of the "Hybrid" exhibit of works by Southeast Missouri State University professor Louise Bodenheimer, which will open Saturday, Aug. 19, at Crisp Museum on the River Campus.Submitted

Crisp Museum will host a display of selected works by artist Louise Bodenheimer in an exhibition titled "Hybrid", which she said is also an accurate description of her art practice.

"Hybrid is a collection of previous and recent design, illustration and other works that reflect my interests in multiple expressions of imagery," Bodenheimer said on the museum's website, www.semo.edu/museum/exhibitions/louise-bodenheimer. "My background in painting and graphic design have fostered this blending that I have had for a number of years."

Bodenheimer, a professor and area head of the Graphic and Interactive Design program in Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Art and Design, said she explores a mixed media, including watercolors, markers and pen and ink. She said she uses a variety of materials such as paper, vellum or board in addition to digital applications for her art.

"I tend to work fast, and these materials help me stay in sync with what my brain, which can be quite busy with its own 3-ring circus landscape, is processing," Bodenheimer said.

The exhibit will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Crisp Museum SEMO's River Campus.

A reception for the exhibition will begin at 1 p.m., and Bodenheimer will give a gallery talk at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum, 518 S Fountain St., in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said there is a lot of emotion behind her work achieved with the use of contrasts of color and writing, and being honest with what she wants to say.

"Which can feel a bit risky at times," Bodenheimer said. "I try to respond to inspiration with some discretionary judgment, but not too much, because I believe that can be restrictive to the point that the work becomes dishonest and too focused on what the audience might think."

Bodenheimer has had her work published in Missouri Life magazine as well as designing brand material for the university's Holland College of Arts and Media annual River Campus Summer Arts Festival since 2013. Her professional graphic design work, along with that of her students, has received various awards through the American Advertising Federation.

An example of her design work, The Musical Heritage mural, resides on the side of Shivelbine's Music building in downtown Cape Girardeau. More of Bodenheimer's work may be found online at www.behance.net/LouiseBodenheimer and www.pinterest.com/lmcleanbodenhei/art-design-louise-mclean-bodenheimer.

"Hybrid" will remain on display through Sunday, Sept. 24. A second reception is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the museum. For more information, call Crisp Museum at (573) 651-2260.

"It was absolute joy to pull these works together, as a sort of historical timeline of growth," Bodenheimer said. "I hope that viewers will leave the exhibition with something special for them."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy