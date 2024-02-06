SEMO prof, students conduct deer survey in Cape

Using thermal imaging and spotlighting, a Southeast Missouri State University professor and students are working to determine the population density of deer in Cape Girardeau city limits.

Fidel Atuo, a science professor at SEMO, is at the helm of a team with two biology students and three engineering students working to determine the deer population ahead of a managed deer hunt in city parks in October.

This week, the group began using drones and spotlights to count the animals in four parks — Delaware, Fountain, Twin Trees and Cape Rock — where the hunts will take place. The drones take thermal images, which the team takes to a lab and scans in order to count the deer in the photo. Counting on heat signatures allows them to be more accurate.

To support the drones, the surveyors take spotlights out at night and count deer as well.

Atuo said the survey in total will take about a week with each day dedicated to a visit to a different park. However, given the size of Twin Trees, — which he said makes up about 80% of the area being surveyed — the park will require two or three visits.

The idea for the survey was spawned, in part, through conversations with a friend of Atuo's at the Missouri Department of Conservation. Both had noted it had been a long time since the deer in Cape Girardeau were surveyed — Atuo said a graduate student had undertaken the task in 2014.

"So with some motivation from my friend, we decided to launch this survey," Atuo said.