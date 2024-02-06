SEMO president's contract extended

The contract of Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas was extended through June 2023 by the university’s Board of Regents on Monday.

Vargas became Southeast’s president in 2015 following the long tenure of predecessor Ken Dobbins.

The 6-0 vote to extend Vargas’ contract, the university said, is consistent with the terms of the president’s rolling contract approved by regents in 2017.

If actual revenue permits, like other Southeast employees, Vargas will receive a 1% mid-year salary increase in January.

The Southeast president’s salary, according to the university’s director of university communications Ann Hayes, was $280,780 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.