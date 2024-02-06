The timeless fairy tale of Cinderella will be told again this week.
The performers who make up the cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, are students in Southeast Missouri State University's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, with the production being directed by Kenny Stilson, chairman of Dobbins Conservatory.
The decision to produce "Cinderella" was important to Stilson.
"I love everything about 'Cinderella'. I'm a bit of a romantic and my little girl is now in college, but I was the father of a little girl who loved all the fairy princesses, and our choreographer has a little girl, and our music director as well," said Stilson, who has directed shows at Southeast for more than 20 years, amounting to more than 60 productions during his career. "It was so funny because we were all fathers of girls, so we decided we're doing this for our little girls, even if my little girl is now in college. This show is magical and it's a great story. The music is a lot more active and dynamic than previous versions of Cinderella."
The show, which runs 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission, features a mixture of singing and choreographed dance by the performers.
Mackenzie Godfrey, student at the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, will portray the lead role of Cinderella. Godfrey said she's excited for the opportunity to play the famous princess.
"I think the most exciting thing about this show for me is just being a princess. It's something I dreamed about when I was a little kid," Godfrey said. "I think in my day-to-day life, I'm very different from Cinderella, so it's really cool to have the chance to put on the pretty dress and put on the story, especially for the little ones in the audience. It's a story about kindness, and kindness is something that I really preach in my life. You never know what someone is going through, so just being kind, it can truly change someone's life."
This version of "Cinderella" is the original story written for Broadway. Unlike other versions, the story not only tells Cinderella's story, but also Prince Topher's struggle to maintain his control over his kingdom, adding another dynamic to the classic tale.
Peyton Johnson, another student at the conservatory, will fill the role of Prince Topher.
"People have the mindset of what 'Cinderella' is and such a huge Disney classic and in that original movie, the prince isn't really a character. He's kind of just there when Cinderella needs him to be. But, in this version, they add a whole plot with the prince struggling with retaking his power and really growing into that leadership role," Johnson said. "I'm excited for people to see that change in the character. He's still kind of an awkward teenager who doesn't quite know what he wants in life, and I feel like I'm bringing that good, awkward realness to the character."
Performances of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets may be purchased at the box office located at the River campus or on the river campus website, www.rivercampus.org.
