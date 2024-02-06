The timeless fairy tale of Cinderella will be told again this week.

The performers who make up the cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, are students in Southeast Missouri State University's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, with the production being directed by Kenny Stilson, chairman of Dobbins Conservatory.

The decision to produce "Cinderella" was important to Stilson.

"I love everything about 'Cinderella'. I'm a bit of a romantic and my little girl is now in college, but I was the father of a little girl who loved all the fairy princesses, and our choreographer has a little girl, and our music director as well," said Stilson, who has directed shows at Southeast for more than 20 years, amounting to more than 60 productions during his career. "It was so funny because we were all fathers of girls, so we decided we're doing this for our little girls, even if my little girl is now in college. This show is magical and it's a great story. The music is a lot more active and dynamic than previous versions of Cinderella."

The show, which runs 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission, features a mixture of singing and choreographed dance by the performers.

Mackenzie Godfrey, student at the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, will portray the lead role of Cinderella. Godfrey said she's excited for the opportunity to play the famous princess.