SEMO presents Fall for Dance production

The Southeast Missouri State University Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance production of Fall for Dance will present multiple pieces in a variety of styles beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Phillip Edgecombe, a dance instructor at SEMO, said the performance will be a "very athletic show."

"The dancers are working very hard sweating everything that they have up there." Edgecombe said.

He said the production will feature contemporary, jazz and ballet numbers, as well as a student-directed piece in the style of African Zimbabwe dance.

"Anesu Taruona is an exchange student and she wanted to use some of the dances that she did growing up and that were part of her community in Zimbabwe and teach them to her fellow students," Edgecombe said.