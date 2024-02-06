SEMO prepares for a record number of commencements this weekend

Graduation from 148-year-old Southeast Missouri State University will be like no other in the university's history as no fewer than five commencement ceremonies will be held Friday and Saturday at the Show Me Center.

The university, which began in 1873 as Third District Normal School, has 1,446 spring and summer graduates.

Because of social distancing guidelines, multiple commencements over two days were scheduled this spring.

Approximately 225 graduates are expected to participate in each ceremony, university officials said Tuesday.

Tickets are being required of all guests and have been distributed in advance to each graduate.

Each Southeast graduate is being afforded a total of six tickets for distribution to family and friends.

Face coverings are required of all attendees and seating will be assigned to assure distancing requirements of Southeast's Protect the Nest plan.

Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a live stream of all ceremonies. The link will be available at www.semo.edu/commencement.

"I'm so proud of students and how they navigated the challenges that occurred this past year. Their determination, hard work and resilience (are) remarkable," said Southeast president Carlos Vargas, who has led the school since July 2015.

"Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate their success with their families and friends at the festivities this weekend," he added.

Special recognition

A total of 467 students are graduating with honors.

Graduates who have earned Latin Honors, Academic Distinction in the Department of the Major or completed the Jane Stephens Honors Program, will have that information displayed below their name on the videoboard as they cross the stage during commencement with additional recognition in the official program.

Also recognized during the ceremony will be students graduating with a 4.0 grade point average and Honors Scholars.